Piaggio to export Made in India Vespa, Aprilia SR 150 scooters to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio on Thursday said it plans to launch made in India Vespa and Aprilia SR models in Sri Lanka.

The company aims to replicate the Indian success story in the Sri Lankan market serving the emerging need of the aspiring youth of Lanka catering to the desires of the biking enthusiasts, Piaggio said in a statement.

“Both Aprilia and Vespa have created a benchmark in the two-wheeler segment in India and now the bikes are set to make their debut in Sri Lanka,” Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) managing director and CEO Diego Graffi said. The company hopes to further enhance its positioning in the Indian sub-continent with this launch, he added.

“The accolades that the bikes have received in India and other international markets, are an inspiration for introducing more innovative products in the future,” Graffi said.

The company has a manufacturing plant in Baramati, Maharashtra, where it manufactures the iconic Vespa alongside the newly launched Aprilia SR 150.