Mango opens first store in partnership with Myntra in Delhi

Spanish women fashion brand Mango opened its first store under the partnership at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Spanish women fashion brand Mango, which recently partnered with online marketplace Myntra to manage its stores in India, on Wednesday opened its first store under the partnership at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall, the two companies announced Wednesday.

This will be followed by another store in Mumbai’s High Street Phoenix mall next month. Mango plans to open three more stores in 2017 and have at least 25 in next five years.

Mango ended its partnership with former distributor DLF Brands late last year. It signed up Myntra in February to sub-franchise the stores here, manage its collection on Mango.com and distribute the brands on Myntra’s online marketplace, which includes Jabong.

Earlier in 2014, Mango signed the deal with Myntra to sell its articles on the later’s marketplace.

“Our obsession has always been the omni-channel approach and to have two different lines of distribution was no longer within our strategy,” Mango’s executive vice president Daniel López told Mint on the sidelines of the launch event.

He said all existing stores will be shut and replaced with those operated by Myntra. Under the partnership, which works on a revenue share arrangement, Myntra will recruit franchise partners to manage Mango stores.

The latest store in Delhi, and the new ones that will be opened, features a new store design and a bunch of technology features. Myntra has deployed what it calls Endless Aisles, a concept where in the store is fitted with tablets to review the collection and have an article, which is not available at the store at that point, delivered to the customers.

The tablets also allow shoppers to see recommendations based on their purchase history and have the option to make the purchase themselves using the assisted checkout feature.

“The new technology-packed store is set to redefine the way consumers in India experience brands in the future,” Myntra chief executive officer Ananth Narayanan said.

“Helping launch the first Mango store in Delhi is a huge step in the direction of building a robust omni-channel presence for the brand. Mango has been growing at a 100% YoY rate on the platform and continues to enjoy great fashion appeal amongst shoppers in India,” he added.