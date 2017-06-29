Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 06 48 PM IST

UBI to raise Rs1,000 crore this fiscal: CEO

UBI CEO P. Bajaj says the bank has got approval of the shareholders to raise Rs1,000 crore as capital in the current fiscal

PTI
UBI CEO says the has targeted to reduce the gross NPA to acceptable levels for which it is laying stress on recovery, upgradations. Photo: Mint
UBI CEO says the has targeted to reduce the gross NPA to acceptable levels for which it is laying stress on recovery, upgradations. Photo: Mint

Latest News »

Kolkata: State-owned United Bank of India (UBI) has decided to raise Rs1,000 crore as capital to support the bank’s growth projections.

“We got approval of the shareholders to raise Rs1,000 crore as capital in the current fiscal,” MD and CEO of UBI P. Bajaj said. He said the bank is looking at a business of Rs 2.20 lakh crore in the current fiscal. UBI has also targeted to reduce the gross NPA to acceptable levels for which it was laying stress on recovery and upgradations, Bajaj said.

The bank will move away from large corporate advances to reduce risks, he said. UBI has appointed KPMG for GST preparedness, Bajaj added.

First Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 06 48 PM IST
Topics: UBI Fund Raising P Bajaj Current Fiscal Bad Loans

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share