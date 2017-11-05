Death toll in NTPC power plant blast rises to 34

The boiler blast at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh happened on 1 November. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: One more person, who had suffered burn injuries in the boiler explosion at an NTPC plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Sunday, the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Rajendra Sharma said. With this, the death toll in NTPC’s Unchahar plant accident has climbed to 34, making it the country’s worst industrial disaster in the last eight years.

Chander Pratap (22) had suffered 80% burn injuries in the boiler blast and died this morning, Dr Sharma said, adding 10 injured people are still admitted at the burn ICU of the hospital.

On Saturday, a 40-year-old man, who had 90% burn injuries and was brought to Safdarjung Hospital in a very critical condition, had died.

Six injured people, a majority of them with extreme facial burns, were flown in to the national capital on 3 November and were admitted to the burns department of the AIIMS trauma centre. “All of them have been admitted to the burn department of the AIIMS trauma centre. One of them has 60% burns while others have burn injuries ranging between 25% and 50%,” a senior doctor at AIIMS had said.

A massive explosion ripped a boiler at the state-run power giant NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district on 1 November. The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs around 870 people.