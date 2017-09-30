Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Sep 30 2017. 10 45 AM IST

RBI to sell sovereign bonds worth Rs10,000 crore via open market operations

The RBI would sell sovereign bonds worth Rs10,000 crore through Open Market Operations (OMO) to clear up the liquidity from the system
As part of the OMO, the RBI will sell government securities maturing in 2019 (bearing interest rate of 6.90%), 2021 (7.80%), 2022 (8.08%), 2024 (7.35%) and 2030 (7.88%). Photo: Mint
As part of the OMO, the RBI will sell government securities maturing in 2019 (bearing interest rate of 6.90%), 2021 (7.80%), 2022 (8.08%), 2024 (7.35%) and 2030 (7.88%). Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it would sell government bonds worth Rs10,000 crore through Open Market Operations (OMO) to mop up liquidity from the system.

“Based on the current assessment of prevailing and evolving liquidity conditions, the RBI has decided to conduct sale of government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs10,000 crore on 21 October 2017 through multi-security auction using the multiple price method,” the central bank said in a statement.

As part of the OMO, the RBI will sell government securities maturing in 2019 (bearing interest rate of 6.90%), 2021 (7.80%), 2022 (8.08%), 2024 (7.35%) and 2030 (7.88%)

First Published: Sat, Sep 30 2017. 10 45 AM IST
Topics: RBI sovereign bonds government bonds liquidity Open Market Operations

