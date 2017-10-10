43 lakh businesses file final GST returns for July, deadline ends tonight

GSTN has sent reminder SMSes and emails twice to the businesses which have not filed their final GST returns for July, or GSTR-1. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: About 43 lakh businesses have filed the final GST returns for July so far with the deadline set to end at midnight, officials said.

Till 6pm Tuesday, 43 lakh businesses had filed the final GST returns, or GSTR-1, out of the 53 lakh which are scheduled to submit the tax form. The GST Network (GSTN), the IT backbone for the new indirect tax regime, has sent reminder SMSes and emails twice to the businesses which have not filed their GSTR-1.

As per the estimates by GSTN, most of the non-filers fall under the ‘nil’ tax category.

The finance ministry had on Monday nudged taxpayers to file GSTR-1 by 10 October. Once a taxpayer files GSTR-1, the corresponding entries in GSTR-2A of his buyer get auto-populated. The buyer shall finalise his GSTR-2 after making modifications, if required, in GSTR-2A and avail the Input Tax Credit (ITC).

“If a taxpayer does not file GSTR-1 by 10 October, then his buyer may face difficulty in availing ITC of the tax paid on his supplies,” the finance ministry had said.

About 53 lakh taxpayers had filed GSTR-3B return for the month of July 2017. The same number of taxpayers need to file GSTR-1 by Tuesday midnight. The government has already collected over Rs95,000 crore as GST in July, the first month of the rollout of the goods and services tax.