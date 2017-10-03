Oppo, Louis Vuitton among 5 FDI proposals cleared for single brand retail
New Delhi: The government has approved five foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals, including that of Oppo Mobiles India and Louis Vuitton Malletier, in the single brand retail sector, according to the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP).
The other FDI proposals approved by the government include Chumbak Design ($8.62 million), Daniel Wellington AB ($10 million) and Actoserba Active Wholesale Pvt. Ltd. Actoserba Active Wholesale’s application was made for single brand retail trading (SBRT) of Zivame brand in addition to existing business of wholesale.
Oppo Mobiles India has got the nod to undertake SBRT of OPPO brand, in addition to existing business of wholesale, according to the DIPP’s foreign investment facilitation portal. This portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board. The portal showed that Diabu Diamond Tools India has been advised to approach through automatic route for its FDI proposal.
Foreign direct investment into the country grew 9% to $43.47 billion in 2016-17.
