Rs 200 notes launched, RBI says will ramp up production
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it is ramping up the production of the new Rs200 denomination notes and that it will make them available to the public in “adequate” numbers.
RBI launched the new Rs200 note starting Friday. Long queues of people were witnessed at RBI offices to get the new currency note.
At present, the notes are available only through select RBI officers and branch, but over time as supply increased gradually, these noted will be distributed across the country, the central bank said in a statement.
The new denomination has the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with bright yellow being the base colour of the note.
Following the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes last November, the central bank had introduced Rs 2,000 notes and new Rs 500 notes.
