Baba Ramdev: Patanjali to enter dairy, apparel businesses this year

Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd will launch products in the dairy and apparel business this calendar year, said its founder Baba Ramdev.

“With this (dairy and apparel business), we will be in 11 categories,” Ramdev said on the sidelines of Globoil India 2017, a conference and exhibition on vegetable oil, feed and feed ingredients, oilseeds and oleo-chemicals, on Thursday. “The total market size (of these two categories) will be Rs20 lakh crore (Rs20 trillion). We will enter both within this year.”

Ramdev also took aim at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest consumer packaged goods firm. “We are number one in trust and we will be No.1 in turnover in a year,” he said. “We have done sheershasan (laid down) many large companies. Only Unilever is left,” he said.

“What are foreign companies doing for India? What has Hindustan Unilever done for Hindustan, what gate has Colgate opened, and what birds has Nestle given flight to?” Ramdev asked at the event.

Hindustan Unilever, makers of brands including Lux, Surf Excel, Fair & Lovely and Kissan, had an annual turnover of Rs34,487 crore in FY16-17, making it India’s largest fast moving consumer goods firm. That same year, Patanjali Ayurved’s turnover stood at Rs10,561 crore and the company announced it will cross sales of Rs20,000-25,000 crore in FY17-18, Mint reported on 4 May. The company sells ayurvedic personal care and food products, including flagship toothpaste brand Dant Kanti. It launched a packaged drinking water brand called Divya Jal last month, Mint reported on 30 August.

“I have the trust of over 100 crore people of India, and I am converting this trust, faith, loyalty into a brand with no personal wealth,” Ramdev said.

“We have no comments to offer,” said a spokesperson for HUL when contacted.