GST impact: Indian Motorcycle cuts prices of 3 models by up to Rs2.21 lakh

New Delhi: American cult bike brand Indian Motorcycle on Friday reduced prices of three of its models in India by up to Rs2.21 lakh after the goods and services tax (GST) implementation.

Polaris India, which sells the brand in the country, said the price reduction in the three models—Indian Scout, Indian Dark Horse and Indian Chief Classic—ranges between 9% and 12%.

The post GST price of Indian Scout model will be Rs12.99 lakh as against Rs14.75 lakh earlier, a reduction of 12%, the company said in a statement.

Similarly, the Indian Dark Horse model will now be tagged at Rs21.25 lakh, down 9% from Rs23.4 lakh before. The Indian Chief Classic model will cost Rs21.99 lakh in the GST era, down 9% from Rs24.2 lakh earlier, it added.

Indian Motorcycle sells a total of nine models in India. Other two-wheeler manufacturers TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle have already cut prices to pass on GST benefits to consumers.

Likewise, passenger vehicles makers Nissan, Skoda, Isuzu Motors, Tata Motors, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars India, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have also cut prices of their vehicles in India following implementation of GST on 1 July.