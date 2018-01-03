BlackBerry, Baidu partner to work on driverless car software

Baidu, China’s largest search engine provider, has been building the Apollo system and signing up dozens of partners around the world in a bid to eventually become a dominant automotive software company. Photo: Reuters

New York: BlackBerry Ltd’s efforts to push into self-driving cars took a new step forward as the former smartphone maker signed a deal with Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc. to work together on automotive software.

Baidu will bundle BlackBerry’s QNX vehicle operating system into its Apollo self-driving car platform, a set of tools that automakers can use when designing autonomous vehicles. The partnership also includes integrating BlackBerry’s more established in-car entertainment software into Apollo.

BlackBerry’s QNX unit has long been a leader in building systems to run entertainment and mapping programs in cars. Now, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is trying to transform that expertise into building operating systems that can run much more complex and demanding driverless car software, an enormous emerging market.

In September, the Beijing-based company announced a $1.5 billion fund to invest in self-driving car projects over the next three years. Bloomberg