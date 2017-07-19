Indraprastha Gas gets licence to retail CNG, PNG in Gurugram

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Wednesday said it has got a licence to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in parts of Gurugram in Haryana.

IGL currently sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital and adjoining cities of Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida.

More From Livemint »

The Petroleum and Natural Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had previously authorised Haryana Gas Ltd for city gas distribution but IGL had challenged that saying it was authorised by the central government in 2004, years before PNGRB came into existence.

IGL in a statement said it has “received permission from the state government of Haryana to lay city gas distribution (CGD) network in a part of Gurugram.”

The company said it had been authorised by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for Gurugram since 2004 and had been pursuing with the Haryana government for the permission to lay, build and operate CGD network in Gurugram.

“As per letter issued by Director of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana on 13 July 2017, IGL has been permitted to lay city gas distribution network in Gurugram in the area lying between west side of Sohna Road and National Highway – 8 of Gurugram,” the statement said.

The state government of Haryana has also decided to allocate 10 plot sites for setting up CNG stations for which IGL has been asked to identify the areas.

“IGL has already been authorised to set up CGD network in adjoining district of Rewari also, where the project work is in progress and trail run of CNG sales has already started,” it said.

IGL managing director E.S. Ranganathan said the company is ready to meet the target of setting up 10 CNG stations and providing 10,000 PNG connections.

“IGL is in the process of drawing up an investment plan amounting to capital expenditure of Rs75 crore to Rs100 crore in a year in this area,” he added.

IGL is already the largest CNG distribution company in the country having set up 425 CNG stations in less than two decades.