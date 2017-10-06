Hyundai launches Tucson with four-wheel drive system at Rs25.19 lakh

Hyundai has also introduced safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), down hill brake control (DBC) and brake assist in Tucson AT GL trims. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Friday launched its premium SUV Tucson with 4-wheel drive (4WD) system priced at Rs25.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has introduced 4WD system only in the top-end diesel variant of the model.

“With the introduction of 4WD Tucson, we have focused on the localisation, thus offering competitive pricing for our valued customers,” Hyundai Motor India managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Y. K. Koo said in a statement.

Booking of the new variant is open and available across all Hyundai dealerships in India, the company said.

The company has also introduced safety features like electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill assist control (HAC), down hill brake control (DBC) and brake assist in Tucson AT GL trims.