Last Modified: Fri, Jun 02 2017. 07 26 PM IST

Anil Ambani press conference on RCom debt: Key highlights

Anil Ambani says that RCom may look at strategic sale of its global business to further pare its debt

Anil Ambani says that he is disappointed with credit rating downgrades of RCom and the company will make efforts to restore them. Photo: Reuters
Mumbai: Reliance Communications Ltd chairman Anil Ambani says the company can monetise several assets in telecom business.

■ RCom lenders will have right to exercise all their options once seven-month standstill period is over in December: Anil Ambani

■ We may look at strategic sale of RCom’s global business to further pare our debt; new wireless firm Aircom to be set up: Anil Ambani

■ We are disappointed with credit rating downgrades of RCom. We will make efforts to restore them: Anil Ambani

■ Plan for firm’s strategic transformation has been accepted by lenders: Anil Ambani

■ We expect to close Aircel deal, tower transaction with Brookfield by September; these deals to reduce debt to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 45,000 crore: RCom statement

■ We can monetize 49% tower company stake in future though sale or a listing process: Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg

■ Further debt reduction options include sale of direct-to-home business

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.

PTIReuters

    First Published: Fri, Jun 02 2017. 07 21 PM IST