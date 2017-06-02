Anil Ambani press conference on RCom debt: Key highlights

Anil Ambani says that he is disappointed with credit rating downgrades of RCom and the company will make efforts to restore them. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Reliance Communications Ltd chairman Anil Ambani says the company can monetise several assets in telecom business.

■ RCom lenders will have right to exercise all their options once seven-month standstill period is over in December: Anil Ambani

■ We may look at strategic sale of RCom’s global business to further pare our debt; new wireless firm Aircom to be set up: Anil Ambani

■ We are disappointed with credit rating downgrades of RCom. We will make efforts to restore them: Anil Ambani

■ Plan for firm’s strategic transformation has been accepted by lenders: Anil Ambani

■ We expect to close Aircel deal, tower transaction with Brookfield by September; these deals to reduce debt to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 45,000 crore: RCom statement

■ We can monetize 49% tower company stake in future though sale or a listing process: Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg

■ Further debt reduction options include sale of direct-to-home business

