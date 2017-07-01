Only 55% Indian employees feel leadership committed to close digital skills gaps: Microsoft

New Delhi: Employees’ workstyle across the globe is changing. And, it is no different in India. Mobile devices, cloud-based applications are increasingly enabling employees to work on-the-go. But a closer look at corporate India paints a gloomy picture: organizations are falling behind on addressing the needs of a digitally-enabled workforce, according to a survey by IT giant Microsoft, released on Friday.

Only 55% of 315 Indian working professionals surveyed in the Microsoft Asia Workplace 2020 Study agreed that their leadership is committed to ensure every employee is included in bridging the digital skills gap.

The responses also show a lack of confidence in employees with regard to the preparedness of their companies toward the digital transformation. A little more than half (54%) professionals agreed their organization has invested in culture development, 53% said companies have invested in analytics and data tools to help make informed and immediate decisions, and another 56% responded saying that their organizations have given them tools to simplify and standardize their workflow.

Empowering employees with digital skills was the first priority for business leaders, another report titled Microsoft Asia’s Digital Transformation Study conducted during October to November 2016.

But there’s a lot to be done to make this dream come true.

Meanwhile, the employees have embraced the changing workstyles. The Microsoft Asia Workplace 2020 Study conducted during February-March 2017 and released Friday shows flexi-work and collaboration are the top two reasons cited by employees for joining and staying in an organization. It also highlights the changing workstyles in the country—84% spend at least one work day outside of the office, while 82% value work-life integration. In fact, a whopping 70% responded saying that they feel empowered by their organizations to embrace flexi-work.

“Interestingly, only 6% of the respondents stated that they were individual contributors. 88% worked in cross-department and/or cross-geography teams. 43% stated that using collaborative technology (that is messaging apps, virtual meetings, enterprise social networks, etc.) would make a positive difference in working remotely from locations outside the office, and around 30% believed that it would help provide timely resolution to internal issues and launch new initiatives. 41% felt the need for cloud-based collaboration tools to increase their productivity,” the report said.

“Nearly all CEOs are aware of the changing environment and the technological disruptions in the world. To be relevant, not are they only realigning themselves but also investing in their teams,” said Navnit Singh, chairman and regional managing director of Korn Ferry, a global organizational advisory firm.