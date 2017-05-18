Flipkart, Amazon see multifold growth during special sale

Flipkart said its business numbers for the five days of the Big 10 sale were almost equal to the non-sale business done in one month. Photo: Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday said it saw over five-fold growth in transactions on its platform during its ‘Big 10’ sale.

The Big 10 sale, which is different from the flagship The Big Billion Days sale, was held during 14-18 May. “We exceeded our set sale targets of 5X of a normal day. Our business numbers for five days of ‘Big 10’ Sale is almost equal to the non-sale business we do in one month,” Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart didn’t disclose number of transactions on its platform.

“Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale is a grand commemoration of all the love and support we have received from our customers over the last decade. All the teams at Flipkart from marketing, business, merchandising, to supply chain and technology, came together and have delivered phenomenal results,” Flipkart senior director Smrithi Ravichandran said.

Flipkart’s sale started right after US-based rival Amazon’s sale.

Amazon, too, had said it saw significant growth in shoppers coming to its platform during 11-14 May. “Our high growth momentum on customer acquisition from 2016 continued into 2017, driven by tier II and III cities which saw 235% growth during the sale,” Amazon India vice president (category management), Manish Tiwary said.