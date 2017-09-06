BSNL expects to start 5G service trials by March 2018

BSNL chief Anupam Shrivastava says the firm owns largest optical fibre network, which can provide highest data speed, in the country to the tune of over 7 lakh km. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The state-owned telecom firm BSNL expects to start field trial of 5G services by the end of this financial year, company’s chairman and MD Anupam Shrivastava said on Wednesday.

“We had interaction with Nokia last week (on 5G). Next we are going to present about our requirements after which field trail concept is there. It should start before the end of this financial year,” Shrivastava told reporters in New Delhi.

The state-run firm has started discussion with Larsen & Toubro and HP for end devices that will be required for 5G services. He was speaking on the sidelines of signing its knowledge sharing agreement on 5G technology with network firm Coriant.

Under the terms of the agreement, Coriant and BSNL will cooperate to accelerate network architecture and service innovation for 5G services. “This (MoU with Coriant) is only knowledge sharing agreement. There are no commercials involved. We are at nascent stage. By this agreement, we will get to know more about 5G through this and other agreements,” Shrivastava said.

He said the speed of the 5G is going to be much faster than 4G and it will use same 4G and 3G network but with optimised network.

“Latency is going to be in 5G technology which is time taken by data to reach one point to other. 5G ecosystem will be developed based on used cases which will differ from country to country. Like smart car parking may not be a priority for India but it e-health, waste management can be used case of India,” Shrivastava said.

He said that BSNL owns largest optical fibre network, which can provide highest data speed, in the country to the tune of over 7 lakh kilometer.

Coriant Chairman and CEO Shaygan Kheradpir said that the company will share its experiences on 5G technology with BSNL specially on network design.

“The data speed in 5G should be able to support real time computing speed like in case of autonomous cars where sensors have to immediately learn about traffic. We will share our experience in designing network for transmitting data from wireless towers to where computing is taking place and back to the network,” Kheradpir said.