Flipkart ties up with Decathlon to sell sports merchandise

Bengaluru: Online marketplace Flipkart Ltd on Monday said it will start selling Decathlon sports goods on its platform. Under the tie-up, the entire range of Decathlon products sold in offline stores, including sports equipment, fitness products, clothing, footwear and accessories, will be listed on Flipkart.

Flipkart will list over 120 product categories from top sports and fitness brands such as Quechua, Domyos, Kipsta, Btwin and Kalenji.

Over 30 sports lines are expected to go live by December, the company said.

The tie-up will allow Decathlon to market to Flipkart’s customer base of over 100 million, including in Tier-II cities and towns. Products sold by Decathlon on Flipkart will be available at the same prices as in offline stores.

“Consumers value the Decathlon brand due its international appeal and wide range of product inventory. From specialized product lines like camping, diving, snorkelling to basic fitness accessories, Decathlon has a competitive edge over its competitors due its large collections of brands. It’s a win-win for both Flipkart and Decathlon,” Rishi Vasudev, head of Flipkart Fashion said in an interview.

“The sports and fitness industry in India is estimated to be worth $1.8 billion, while the online penetration in the category is pegged at only 7%. Flipkart, already being the market leader in the online sports and fitness wear and equipment category, has witnessed a 100% YoY growth in the category,” Rishi added in a statement.

Flipkart is aggressively expanding into new product categories in a bid to keep with its US-based rival Amazon which is expanding into smart home devices, tie-ups with domestic manufacturers for Alexa, and digital payments in India.