NTPC targets 3 million tonnes of coal production in 2017-18

NTPC made a debut in coal mining during the last fiscal, as part of it’s fuel security strategy. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC has awarded mine developer-cum-operator (MDO) contract for its Dulanga coal mine in Odisha, as part of its plan to produce 3 million tonnes of the dry fuel this fiscal.

NTPC made a debut in coal mining during the last fiscal. “In another major development, NTPC has already awarded mine developer-cum-operator (MDO) contract for its Dulanga coal mine, located in Odisha,” NTPC said in a statement.

According to the statement, NTPC is looking at 3 million tonne coal production this fiscal. It also said that after the start of coal production and dispatch from Western Quarry of Pakri-Barwadih coal mine in December 2016, NTPC has now started the same from Eastern Quarry of this mine, as well.

Already 56,352 tonnes of coal has been extracted from this quarry. NTPC, so far, has produced more than 4.6 lakh tonnes of coal from Pakri-Barwadih mine and successfully despatched 58 coal rakes (2,02,480 tonnes of coal) to its Barh power station.

The Pakri-Barwadih mine has an estimated mining capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and has been allotted by the central government to NTPC as basket mine to meet the fuel shortfall of its power stations. Coal mining is integral to NTPC’s fuel security strategy, which believes that greater self-reliance on coal will go a long way in ensuring sustained growth of generation.

NTPC has been allocated eight coal blocks—Pakri- Barwadih, Chatti-Bariatu & Chatti-Bariatu (South), Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Banai, Bhalumuda and Mandakini-B by the government. In addition, the government has also allocated Kudanali- Luburi coal block jointly to NTPC and Jammu and Kashmir, with NTPC’s share of coal reserves in this block being two-thirds.

Similarly, Banhardih coal block, allocated earlier to Jharkhand Urja Utpadan Nigam Ltd, is now being assigned to Patratu Vidyut Utapadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL), a JV company incorporated between NTPC and the Jharkhand government.

From these 10 coal blocks, with a total estimated geological reserves of about 7.3 billion tonnes, NTPC expects to produce about 107 million tonnes of coal per annum.