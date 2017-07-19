34 cases of WannaCry, Petya ransomware reported to CERT-In in May, June: Govt

New Delhi: Thirty-four incidents of WannaCry and Petya ransomware were reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) from organisations and individuals in the country, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The cyber attacks, which took place in May and June, crippled thousands of systems across the world in countries including the US, the UK, Russia and Ukraine.

“(Thirty-four (34) incidents have been reported to the (CERT-In) from organisations and individuals regarding infections of WannaCry and Petya ransomware. As reported to CERT-In, operations of one sea port were partially affected by the Petya ransomware,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT P P Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Remedial measures to contain the damage and prevent such incidents have been advised by CERT-In, he added.

The minister said free tools for detection and removal of Wannacry ransomware have been provided on the website of Cyber Swachhta Kendra.

In a separate reply, Chaudhary said that with proliferation of information technology (IT) and related services, there has been a rise in instances of cyber crime in the country, like elsewhere in the world.

He cited data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to state that a total of 9,622 and 11,592 cyber crime cases were registered during 2014 and 2015 respectively. This includes cases registered under the IT Act, 2000 and related sections of Indian Penal Code and special and local laws involving computer as a medium/target. Similar data for the year 2016 is under collection, he said.

“Further, as per the information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, a total number of 44,679, 49,455, 50,362 and 27,482 cyber security incidents were observed during the year 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 (till June), respectively,” Chaudhary said.

He added that the types of cyber security incidents include phishing, scanning/probing, website intrusions and defacements, virus/malicious code, ransomware, denial of service attacks etc.