As temperatures soar, Delhi-NCR’s power demand hits all-time high

Peak power demand in the national capital region scaled a record 6,361 megawatts (MW) on Monday afternoon, testing power distribution firms’ ability to meet ever increasing summer demand amid rising mercury levels.

According to an official from a power utility firm, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Monday’s peak demand in the capital was 12% more than the peak power demand of 5,673MW recorded on the same day a year ago.

Monday’s peak power demand in Delhi is also by far the highest peak power demand recorded in any city in India. The previous record in the capital was 6,261 MW recorded on 1 July 2016.

To meet the extra power demand, distribution companies in the capital—Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) and Reliance Power Ltd-owned BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, (BRPL) have lined up extra power purchase arrangements, officials from both the groups told Mint.

TPDDL chief executive officer and managing director Praveer Sinha told Mint that besides tying up extra power to meet the summer demand, the company is in the process of installing large battery systems in its distribution network that will accelerate installation of rooftop solar plants by consumers, which will in turn reduce the load on the grid.

An official from BSES, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that both BRPL and BYPL have firmed up arrangements to source adequate power to meet the peak power demand of their over 38.8 lakh consumers in the national capital region. These include long-term power purchase deals and power banking arrangements with other states, said the official.

According to a study released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Monday, 13 out of the 15 warmest years since 1901 were during the past 15 years (2002-2016). It also said that country’s annual mean temperature has increased by about 1.2 degree Celsius since 1901.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, on Sunday, heat wave conditions were observed at most places across Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

The highest maximum temperature of 48 degree Celsius was recorded at Banda in east Uttar Pradesh, 47.5 degree Celsius in Amritsar and 47 degree Celsius in Delhi and Khajuraho. IMD also predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest and central India during next 24 hours.