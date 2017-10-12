Harley-Davidson launches 2018 Softail motorcycles in India

Harley -Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie during the launch of 2018 models of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Harley-Davidson Inc. on Thursday launched the 2018 Softail range of motorcycles in India with prices ranging between Rs11.99 lakh and Rs18.99 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

Harley-Davidson introduced the Street Bob at Rs11.99 lakh, Fat Bob at Rs13.99 lakh, Fat Boy at Rs17.49 lakh and Heritage Classic at Rs18.99 lakh.

“Our new offerings strongly demonstrate Harley-Davidson’s focus on reinventing products for motorcycle enthusiasts and aspiring riders,” Harley-Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie said at the launch. The four models now come with a stiffer and significantly lighter frame, he added.

“The 2018 Softail custom motorcycles have been inspired by Harley-Davidson’s history, authenticity and styling DNA through a modern lens,” MacKenzie said. Powered by new engines, the new Softail motorcycles are faster, lighter and have better handling than their previous editions, he added.

Harley-Davidson India sells 14 models through 27 dealerships across the country.