Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 05 54 PM IST

Harley-Davidson launches 2018 Softail motorcycles in India

Harley-Davidson has launched the 2018 Softail range in India, comprising the Street Bob, Fat Bob, Fat Boy and Heritage Classic motorcycles, priced at Rs11.99-18.99 lakh
PTI
Harley -Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie during the launch of 2018 models of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India on Thursday. Photo: PTI
Harley -Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie during the launch of 2018 models of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India on Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Harley-Davidson Inc. on Thursday launched the 2018 Softail range of motorcycles in India with prices ranging between Rs11.99 lakh and Rs18.99 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

Harley-Davidson introduced the Street Bob at Rs11.99 lakh, Fat Bob at Rs13.99 lakh, Fat Boy at Rs17.49 lakh and Heritage Classic at Rs18.99 lakh.

“Our new offerings strongly demonstrate Harley-Davidson’s focus on reinventing products for motorcycle enthusiasts and aspiring riders,” Harley-Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie said at the launch. The four models now come with a stiffer and significantly lighter frame, he added.

“The 2018 Softail custom motorcycles have been inspired by Harley-Davidson’s history, authenticity and styling DNA through a modern lens,” MacKenzie said. Powered by new engines, the new Softail motorcycles are faster, lighter and have better handling than their previous editions, he added.

Harley-Davidson India sells 14 models through 27 dealerships across the country.

First Published: Thu, Oct 12 2017. 05 54 PM IST
Topics: Harley Davidson 2018 models India launch 2018 Softail range Harley Davidson motorcycles

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share