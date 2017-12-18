Toyota to make over 10 battery electric vehicle models globally in early 2020s
Every Toyota model and luxury-brand Lexus model will either have an electric version or will be a dedicated electric car by 2025
Tokyo: Toyota Motor Corp. will make more than 10 battery electric car models globally in the early 2020s, with sales starting in China, the company said on Monday.
Toyota will subsequently sell the models in Japan, India, the US and Europe, it said in a statement.
Every Toyota model and luxury-brand Lexus model will either have an electric version or will be a dedicated electric car by 2025, the Japanese automaker said.
Global automakers are competing to develop more electric cars to comply with tightening regulations worldwide to reduce vehicle emissions. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Dec 18 2017. 11 15 AM IST
Latest News »
- CCI clears IndusInd-Bharat Financial merger
- Audi recalls over 52,000 cars to fix fuel lines
- After ArcelorMittal unit, Sanjeev Gupta to buy US-based steel assets in 2018
- IIM Bill approved for more autonomy to Indian Institutes of Management
- IPL auctions to be held on 27, 28 January in Bengaluru: BCCI official