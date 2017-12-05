Reliance Jio records top 4G download speed at 21.9 mbps in September: Trai

Reliance Jio’s average 4G download speed was over 2.5 times faster than that on rival Vodafone’s network, as per Trai. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Jio recorded an all-time high average 4G download speed of 21.9 megabit per second on its network in September, over 2.5 times faster than that on rival Vodafone’s network, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data.

Vodafone 4G network registered average download speed of 8.7mbps in the month, the data released on Tuesday showed. The 4G download speed on Reliance Jio network increased from 19.3mbps at the end of August to all-time high of 21.9mbps in September, as per the data collected from users through the MySpeed app of the Trai.

The networks of Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel recorded download speeds of 8.6mbps and 7.5mbps respectively. Trai collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

In terms of upload speed, Idea Cellular topped the chart with 6.4mbps speed. The upload speed plays an important role when a user wants to share videos or photos through social media or email. Idea was followed by Vodafone (5.8mbps), Reliance Jio (4.3mbps) and Bharti Airtel (4mbps).