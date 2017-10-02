Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Mon, Oct 02 2017. 06 53 PM IST

Fiat will press for Magneti Marelli spin-off next year: CEO Sergio Marchionne

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says spinning off and listing Magneti Marelli would be the best option to unlock value
Agnieszka Flak
Fiat Chrystler CEO Sergio Marchionne reiterated that it was premature to spin off Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands. Photo: Reuters
Fiat Chrystler CEO Sergio Marchionne reiterated that it was premature to spin off Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands. Photo: Reuters

Milan: Fiat Chrysler will push ahead with a plan to separate auto parts unit Magneti Marelli next year, chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday, adding that spinning off and listing the unit would be the best option to unlock value.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Rovereto, in northern Italy, Marchionne reiterated that it was premature to spin off Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.

He said the project may not even happen during the next business plan, which will run from 2018 to 2022 and whose details will be unveiled early next year. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Oct 02 2017. 06 52 PM IST
Topics: Fiat Chrysler Magneti Marelli Magneti Marelli spin-off Mangeti Marelli listing Sergio Marchionne

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share