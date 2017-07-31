SBI slashes interest rate on saving deposits up to Rs1 crore by 50 bps

In a notice to the exchanges, the State Bank of India (SBI) said it will introduce a two-tier savings bank rate effective from 31 July. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has cut the interest rate on savings accounts with up to Rs1 crore to 3.5% from 4%. In a notice to the stock exchanges, the bank said it will introduce a two-tier savings rate effective 31 July.

While deposits above Rs1 crore will continue to earn interest of 4% per annum, a revised rate of 3.5% will be offered on balances of Rs1 crore and below.

“The decline in the rate of inflation and high real interest rates are the primary considerations warranting a revision in the rate of interest on savings bank deposits,” said the bank in a notice to the exchanges.

The cut in the savings rate by SBI is the first such move by any bank since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deregulated the savings rate in 2011.

Theoretically, a cut in the savings rate should have an impact on the lending rate as the benchmark rate is calculated taking into account the interest rate offered on low-cost savings and current account deposits.

SBI noted that it had cut its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) by 90 basis points in January 2017 following large inflows into savings and current accounts after the government invalidated high-value currency notes on 8 November. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Since then, the bank has seen a significant outflow of deposits.

“The revision in savings bank rate would enable the bank to maintain MCLR at the existing rates, benefitting a large segment of retail borrowers in SME, agriculture and affordable housing segments,” the bank added in its notice.