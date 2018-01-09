GAIL to lay pipeline, marketing can be done by anyone: Dharmendra Pradhan
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan says it is important for GAIL to lay pipeline to connect eastern India as gas has to reach all corners
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 06 25 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid reports of splitting GAIL India’s gas transportation and marketing business, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the company should concentrate on laying gas infrastructure while marketing can be done by anyone.
GAIL as a company should focus on providing infrastructure particularly in eastern India to aid the country’s transformation to a gas-based economy, Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.
Refusing to confirm or deny if the government was considering bifurcating GAIL’s business, the minister said, “it is important for GAIL to lay pipeline to connect eastern India. Gas has to reach all corners”. “GAIL is coming up to our expectations...marketing can be done by anyone,” he added.
First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 06 25 PM IST
Latest News »
- NCLT admits defaulter’s voluntary plea for insolvency resolution
- How Mark Mobius saw India over the years
- Increase in number of women coming in conflict with the law
- Stakeholders seek timeline for approvals from regulators for resolution under IBC
- Each Indian state to have a high quality food testing lab