Tata Motors develops first bio-methane bus

Mumbai: Auto major Tata Motors on Monday rolled out the country’s first bio-CNG (bio-methane) bus.

The company said the bio-methane engines (5.7 SGI and 3.8 SGI) will be available on light and medium buses. It displayed three models, including the lead model Tata LPO 1613 with 5.7 SGI NA BS-IV IOBD-II compliant bus. The Tata LPO 1613, already in operation by Pune Municipal Transport Corporation, was showcased with bio-methane fuel at the event, the company said in a statement, but it did not reveal the price of a bio-CNG bus.

More From Livemint »

The buses were showcased at the Urja Utsav organised by oil ministry. Girish Wagh, head of commercial vehicles business at Tata Motors, said the use of bio-CNG will contribute in a positive manner to the smart cities to keep them clean and is a good option for wet garbage management.

Rajendra Petkar, head of power system engineering at Tata Motors, said bio-methane bus is a step towards developing environment-friendly vehicles. Bio-methane is produced out of bio-degradable materials like kitchen waste. The gas, which gets produced out of natural degradation process, escapes into the atmosphere unused.

Tata Motors has pioneered the introduction of natural gas vehicles (CNG) in the country, for close to two decades.