Indian businesses adopting cloud tech despite security perception: study

New Delhi: Indian businesses are rapidly embracing cloud infrastructure (IaaS) to boost performance and innovation levels, according to a new research from Oracle. While negative perceptions around security, complexity and loss of control still present barriers to adoption, these factors are fast becoming outdated myths. The reality is far more positive.

According to the research, over three quarters (79%) of businesses in India that are already using IaaS to some extent say it makes it easier to innovate. The same proportion says moving to IaaS has significantly cut their time to deploy new applications or services. Furthermore, 76% say IaaS has significantly cut ongoing maintenance costs and 75% of all respondents believe businesses not investing in IaaS will increasingly find themselves struggling to keep pace with businesses that are.

The research also found that experienced users are almost twice as likely to believe IaaS can provide world class operational performance in terms of availability, uptime and speed, compared to non-adopters. Although some fear the move to IaaS may be complicated, 64% of experienced IaaS users say the move was easier than they expected.

Most Indian respondents agree IaaS will have a role to play in their business within three years, with 51% saying they will run most or all of their business IT infrastructure using IaaS. A meagre 8% of respondents believe IaaS will have little or no role in their business in three years.

According to Subash Nambiar, vice-president , cloud platform, Oracle India: “With new, modern cloud infrastructure services available and increased experience, we are now seeing high levels of success and satisfaction from businesses that are saving money, cutting complexity and driving exciting innovation.”