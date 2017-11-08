Trade unions to begin 3-day strike in front of Parliament tomorrow

Amarjeet Kaur of All India Trade Union Congress said their talks with labour minister Santosh Gangwar (in photo) have failed as the ministry’s top brass kept beating around the bush for four hours without providing concrete solutions to issues raised by the union workers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The joint forum of 10 central trade unions will stage three-day strike in front of the Parliament against the policies of the central government. The joint forum is expecting over 50,000 workers from various states, sectors and federations to join the protest on Thursday

“The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions, comprising Central Trade Union Organisations and all major industry/establishment wise federations have decided to stage three days’ mass dharna (strike) before Parliament against the anti-worker, anti-people and anti-national policies of the Central government on 9-11 November 2017,” a joint statement by them said.

According to the statement, the Joint Trade Union Platform represents workers and employees from all major sectors of industries and services, viz. coal, steel, transport, telecom, petroleum, electricity, port & docks, engineering, construction, scheme-workers, etc., and employees of central and state government, railways, banks, insurance, defence production, etc.

It said this ‘mahapadav’ is intended to demand the government to concede the unanimous demands which the joint trade union movement has been raising since the last over eight years. It is a step towards preparation for the next higher phase of united struggles, including indefinite countrywide strike, if the government continues to ignore the demands of the workers and proceed with its pro-corporate agenda, it added.

Amarjeet Kaur of All India Trade Union Congress said that their talks with labour minister Santosh Gangwar failed Tuesday as the ministry’s top brass kept beating around the bush for four hours without providing concrete solutions to issues raised by central trade unions particularly through its 12 points charter of demand.

She said,“Everyday different set of workers from various states and sectors would participate in the dharna. We are expecting over 50,000 workers’ presence tomorrow and subsequent days.”

The ten central trade unions which have called for the protests are: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC); All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC); Hind Mazdoor Sabha HMS); Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU); All India United Trade Union Centre (AICCTU); Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC); Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA); All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU); United Trade Union Congress (UTUC); Labour Progressive Federation (LPF).

The unions said,“The anti-people and anti worker policies of government at the centre are inflicting horrific miseries and hardships on the crores of common people from every walk of life. Unemployment is getting aggravated with every passing day, calling the bluff on the Modi government’s promise of generating additional two crore employment every year”.

On notes ban, the unions said, “Demonetisation, under the utterly false pretext of curbing black money, had further depressed wages and perpetuated closure of industries. It has shattered the entire economy, particularly the unorganised sector, the SME sector and the small traders and peasants... Even after one year, the economy is yet to recover from its damaging impact”.

They were of the view that hasty implementation of GST had further aggravated the miseries of people through fuelling price rise and jeopardising services, trade and various occupations. Unions also alleged that the government has been arrogantly ignoring the 12 point charter of demands, including minimum wage, social security and workers’ status and accompanying benefits for the scheme workers.

On labour reforms, the statement said, “In addition, in order to promote “ease of doing business”, the government has embarked on arrogant pro-employer amendments of all labour laws aimed at imposing conditions of slavery on the working people.”