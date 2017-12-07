Nissan plans to roll out autonomous cars in 2022

Nissan says it will test an autonomous car on public roads in Japan in March, aiming to officially start the ‘robot taxi’ rides in the early 2020s. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: Nissan Motor Co. says it’s aiming to introduce fully autonomous cars to the market in 2022, as the Japanese carmaker strives to establish itself as a front-runner in driverless technologies.

The carmaker plans to add autonomous-driving functions step-by-step, first allowing more cars to handle single-lane driving by themselves, and subsequently navigate urban roads, including intersections, by 2020, said Yutaka Sanada, a Nissan senior vice-president, at Bloomberg’s Year Ahead Asia conference in Jakarta.

Nissan is racing with new entrants to the auto industry such as Google’s Waymo and Tesla Inc. as well as bigger rivals including General Motors Co. to develop autonomous cars. Waymo has a clear advantage over auto manufacturers and other tech competitors based on the number of autonomous miles driven, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. In Japan, Nissan models including the Serena minivan, the X-Trail SUV and the new Leaf electric car are gaining popularity because of their semi-autonomous features including single-lane diving and auto parking.

Nissan said on Tuesday it will test an autonomous car on public roads in Japan in March, aiming to officially start the “robot taxi” rides in the early 2020s. The carmaker will put two Leaf electric cars, equipped with sensors and cameras and autonomous driving software developed by DeNA Co. Bloomberg