Last Published: Thu, Dec 14 2017. 03 11 PM IST

SC allows Vodafone to initiate second arbitration over $2 billion tax demand

Supreme Court allows Vodafone to initiate a 2nd arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over New Delhi’s tax demand for more than $2 billion arising out of a deal that was struck a decade ago
Suchitra MohantySankalp Phartiyal
Vodafone entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa’s wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
Vodafone entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa’s wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Britain’s Vodafone to initiate a second arbitration process under an India-UK investment pact over New Delhi’s tax demand for more than $2 billion arising out of a deal that was struck a decade ago.

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, entered India in 2007 by acquiring Hutchison Whampoa’s wireless assets. It is contesting a tax bill of more than $2 billion relating to that acquisition.

Separately, Vodafone has already initiated an arbitration process under India’s investment pact with the Netherlands. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Dec 14 2017. 03 08 PM IST
Vodafone India tax demand arbitration supreme court Hutchison Whampoa

