Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall see big boom in smartphone sales in festive season sales

The boom in smartphone sales at Flipkart, Amazon and others is on account of various offers and discounts being offered, such as ‘No Cost EMIs’, exchange and buyback. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: E-commerce majors Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall have seen a huge spurt in smartphone sales on the first day of their festive season sale events, beating last year’s figures.

Flipkart, which kicked off its Big Billion Days sale event Wednesday, said it has sold 1.3 million smartphones within the first 20 hours of the category opening for sale. “The mammoth order book is 2 times the number of smartphones Flipkart sold in the same time-frame during Day 1 of TBBD’16, and surpasses the total number of smartphones sold across India in a single day, both through online and offline channels, by a big distance,” Flipkart said in a statement Thursday.

An Amazon India spokesperson said the online retail firm saw a massive opening of its Great Indian Festival. “...We have already seen a 100% increase over previous Diwali, even before the end of Day One. For smartphones, we saw an even larger gain,” the spokesperson added.

The boom in smartphone sales is on account of various offers and discounts being offered on various e-commerce sites, coupled with affordable payment solutions like “No Cost EMIs”, exchange and buyback offers. The online retail firms have also entered into exclusive deals with handset makers to launch new phones on their platform. Most companies will end their sale around 24-25 September and are likely to commence another round just before Diwali.

ShopClues, which focuses on tier II and III towns, has launched a feature phone on its platform—Inovu i7—priced at Rs349. Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall, which was spun off from One97 Communications Ltd earlier this year, said it aims to sell 10 times the volume of smartphones sold on an average day. “We are offering the lowest price on smartphones and you can compare it with any other platform. We are confident that the smartphone sales at our platform will grow in leaps and bounds, given the unbeatable offers this festive season,” Paytm Mall COO Amit Sinha said.