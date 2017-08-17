Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 04 07 PM IST

Nissan introduces waterless car washing solution in India

Nissan Motor India claims the waterless car cleaning solution, which comes as a part of ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign, will save around 130 million litres of water a year
PTI
Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands—Nissan and Datsun. Photo: Bloomberg
Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands—Nissan and Datsun. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday launched waterless car washing solution at its service centres in India.

The solution comes as a part of the seventh edition of its ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign which will be conducted at 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across the country from 17-24 August.

“We are introducing waterless car cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign,” Nissan Motor India managing director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.

The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, he added. The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, Nissan India said.

Nissan Motor India is a 100% subsidiary of Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands—Nissan and Datsun.

First Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 04 07 PM IST
