Nissan introduces waterless car washing solution in India

Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands—Nissan and Datsun. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday launched waterless car washing solution at its service centres in India.

The solution comes as a part of the seventh edition of its ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign which will be conducted at 148 Nissan and Datsun service outlets across the country from 17-24 August.

“We are introducing waterless car cleaning solution as part of the seventh iteration of the customer-friendly ‘Happy with Nissan’ service campaign,” Nissan Motor India managing director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.

The innovative car wash material does not require any additional water to clean a car after being applied to car surfaces, he added. The technique will save around 2.8 million litres of water during the eight-day campaign and around 130 million litres per year, Nissan India said.

Nissan Motor India is a 100% subsidiary of Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. Nissan in India sells a range of vehicles under two brands—Nissan and Datsun.