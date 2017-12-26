Tata Steel is said to seek $5.1 billion to help refinance debt
Mumbai: Tata Steel Ltd has sounded out banks about raising the equivalent of $5.1 billion through loan facilities and a bond issue to help refinance debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Indian steelmaker plans a $2.15 billion six-year syndicated facility to refinance loans in the books of units, TS Global Holdings Pte. and NatSteel Asia Pte., said the people, who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Tata Steel’s spokesman declined to comment on the planned financing.
The new borrowing will mark Tata Steel’s return to the international loan markets for the first time since the middle of 2016 as it sharpens its focus on the Indian market after selling unprofitable assets in the UK. The company said last week it plans to raise as much as Rs128 billion ($2 billion) in a rights offer to add capacity in India as well as to repay debt.
A separate €2.5 billion borrowing is planned to refinance debt remaining after the transfer of Tata Steel Europe Ltd’s existing obligations into its proposed joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG. The new fundraising will be backed by a letter of comfort from Tata Steel. Bloomberg
Latest News »
- Sebi disposes of case against OPG Securities in Prakash matter
- China, Pakistan will look at extending CPEC to Afghanistan: Chinese FM
- World Bank to provide $318 million loan for Tamil Nadu irrigation projects
- IDBI Bank disengages Moody’s from rating bonds
- Sebi may ease FPI norms, plans new governance model for mutual funds