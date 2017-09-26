JSW Energy inks pact with Gujarat for battery operated vehicles production

The Gujarat government has agreed to give the necessary permissions, clearance certificates from various departments for the JSW Energy’s project.

Ahmedabad: JSW Energy Ltd has signed an agreement with Gujarat government to promote production of battery operated vehicles in the state along with the production of electrical battery, storage solutions and charging infrastructure, according to a state government release.

The approximate cost of the project is worth Rs4,000 crore which will provide employment opportunities to over 6,000 local people, it said.

