 Indian Bank revises interest rates for FCNR(B) deposits - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

Indian Bank revises interest rates for FCNR(B) deposits

For deposits of one year and above, but less than two years, the Indian Bank has revised the interest rates to 2.89% from the existing 2.77%.
Last Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 07 25 PM IST
PTI
The bank shares ended at Rs373.80 apiece, down by 0.47% over the previous close in the BSE.
The bank shares ended at Rs373.80 apiece, down by 0.47% over the previous close in the BSE.

Chennai: Public sector Indian Bank has revised the interest rates on foreign currency non-resident banking, or FCNR(B), term deposits with immediate effect.

The city-headquartered bank has revised the FCNR(B) deposits, in US Dollars, at 2.89% for deposits of one year and above, but less than two years, from the existing 2.77%.

For deposits of two years and above but less than three years, interest rates have been revised to 3.08% from the existing 2.92%, a bank statement said.

Interest rates have been revised to 3.22% from the existing 3.08 per cent for deposits of three years and above, but less than four years,

For deposits of four years and above but less than five years, interest rates have been revised to 3.25 per cent from existing 3.15%.

For deposits of upto five years, the interest rates have been revised to 3.29% from existing 3.20%, the statement said. The bank shares ended at Rs373.80 apiece, down by 0.47% over the previous close in the BSE.

First Published: Wed, Jan 03 2018. 07 25 PM IST
Topics: Indian Bank FCNR B deposits interest rates FCNR foreign currency deposits

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »