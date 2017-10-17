Kishore Biyani-led Future Consumer forms JV with EK Sons Agro Foods

Kishore Biyani-led Future Consumer sells flour under the brands Kosh and Desi Atta Company. File photo: Mint

Mumbai: Kishore Biyani-led packaged consumer goods firm Future Consumer Ltd has set up a joint venture with EK Sons Agro Foods Limited, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Future Consumer has signed a pact to set up a 50-50 JV with the Karnataka firm to manufacture, market, sell, source, and distribute the company’s flour products, including wheat atta, sooji, maida, and bran, the company said in the filing.

As part of the agreement, both companies will have the right to nominate two directors each to the board of the JV firm.

Future Consumer sells flour under the brands Kosh and Desi Atta Company. EK Sons makes and distributes wheat and other products under the brand ‘Dilkush’.