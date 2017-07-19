MV Agusta launches Brutale 800 at Rs15.59 lakh, eyes 20% of superbike pie by 2020

Mumbai: The Kinetic Group’s premium superbikes retail brand Motoroyale, which on Wednesday launched its fourth brand from its Italian partner MV Agusta, the Brutale 800, said it expects to corner 20% of the super premium bikes market by 2020.

The 800-cc, 3-cylinder new Brutale 800 is assembled at Kinetic’s Ahmednagar plant as complete knock-down (CKD) units and is priced at Rs15.59 lakh. The bike will compete with the Italian Ducati and American Harley-Davidson Inc., which is the market leader with around 5,000 units volume.

The super premium sports bikes segment, which is upwards of Rs5 lakh and goes up to Rs50 lakh, was 13,000 units last year and is almost doubling annually. This segment is expected to increase and touch 25,000 units by 2020, MV Agusta India managing director Ajinka Firodia said.

“By 2020, we expect to sell at least 600 units a month and corner 20% of this market and contribute around 8% of MV Agusta’s global sales,” Firodia said, adding they will also have over a dozen models by then. In the first year of operations, MV Agusta, which was lunched in the country in March 2016, has sold 100 units from its three models. Of which as much as 48 were sold in Bengaluru alone, while some customers came in from nondescript towns like Karad in western Maharashtra and Surat and Indore, he added.

Currently, Motoroyale sells three MV Agusta models: the locally assembled F3 800 RC, the 4-cylinder F4 RR as completely built up (CBU) units; and the Brutale 1090 RR as CKD units. He also said his company will be bringing in three more MV Agusta brands this year and plans to add five more outlets this year taking the overall brands to seven and dealerships to eight.

It has three dealers now, in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Chennai and Delhi will come up in over the next two months, Firodia said. He said he has tied up with another Italian brand SWM, which will compete in the Rs5-7 lakh segment by December/January. He is also in discussions with more European and American superbike brands to partner with.

When asked about the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) on super bikes, he said the new tax regime is very negative for the sector as the cumulative taxes have gone to nearly 100% from around 70% before 1 July. “There is a 28% GST, and a 3% additional luxury cess on us. On top of it there is a 43% customs duty and then the states are charging a flat 20% road tax, which was only 3% for locally made brands. So much for the Make in India drive,” Firodia said.