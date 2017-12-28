Exicom Tele-Systems to supply 125 electric vehicle chargers to EESL

EESL decided to induct 500 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and M&M to replace the government’s diesel-and petrol-run vehicles with electric ones.

Power solutions provider Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd will be supplying 125 electric vehicle chargers to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for charging vehicles procured from Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M).

The company will install 100 AC charging stations with a capacity of 3.3 kilowatt; the remaining 25 will be DC battery charging stations with a capacity of 15 kilowatt.

“Our solutions are capable of delivering the performance needed for anxiety-free transport at the lowest cost while also helping to solve many problems like reducing pollution and oil import,” said Anant Nahata, managing director, Exicom.

On 30 October, EESL launched a snap bid for electric vehicle chargers initiated for faster launch of charging stations for the first batch of electric vehicles that has already been delivered.

EESL decided to induct 500 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and M&M to replace the government’s diesel-and petrol-run vehicles with electric ones. Initially the tender was won by Tata Motors but later M&M decided to match the lower price quoted by Tata Motors to win a part of the order.