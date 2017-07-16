Won’t let TCS go away from Lucknow: UP minister

Lucknow: Amid fears among Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) employees that India’s largest software services firm may shut down its unit in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said it will not let TCS go out of the state capital.

“We will not let it (TCS) go from the state capital. We will look into it,” said UP finance minister Rajesh Agarwal.

TCS employees have also approached chief minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the company did not leave Lucknow.

Agarwal’s assurance came after UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Mohsin Raza told the TCS employees last week that their interests would be protected.

Maurya, who is state labour and employment minister, had said necessary negotiations would be held to protect the interest of its employees, numbering around 2,000. Raza too had said if needed, he would speak to the TCS management and the employees to find a way out.

While the TCS staff panicked, a company spokesperson described certain media reports as “rumours.”

“There have been rumours and reports being circulated in the media about the company’s operations in Lucknow. TCS would like to clarify that it is only consolidating its UP operations in Noida and there will be no job loss as a consequence,” a TCS spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. “TCS is working to ensure that employees get the opportunities in Noida and other centres across India,” the statement said.

It came in the wake of media reports that TCS staffers claimed they were informed by their team leaders and senior officials that the company is wrapping up the work at the Lucknow unit.

Tata Consultancy Services added 11,202 (gross) employees during the quarter under review, taking its total head count to over 3.85 lakh.