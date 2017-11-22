IKEA opens first ‘Hej HOME’ in India at Hyderabad

IKEA plans to bring Hej HOME to the other cities where it will open stores. Photo: AP

Hyderabad: Swedish home furnishing major IKEA on Wednesday launched its first experiential centre ‘IKEA Hej HOME’ in Hyderabad, ahead of opening its first store in the country at Hyderabad in spring 2018.

Designed for a six month duration, IKEA Hej HOME will familiarise customers with IKEA home furnishing solutions and offer a first-hand experience of an IKEA store.

Hej HOME is an exhibition of IKEA products and solutions where future potential customers can experience IKEA products before they can actually buy it from its store (in Hyderabad) in spring 2018.

“The first store will open in Hyderabad in spring 2018. We have ambitious plans and decided to open 25 stores by 2025. Its a very holistic expansion plan,” said Patrik Antoni, deputy country manager of IKEA India. After the Hyderabad store, the second store will open in Mumbai during 2019, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi national capital region (NCR).

IKEA plans to bring Hej HOME to the other cities where it will open stores. “IKEA Hej HOME is a concept exhibition where we showcase our well designed products, inspiring solutions and get many people ready to connect with the brand IKEA in a meaningful way,” Ulf Smedberg, country marketing manager, IKEA India said.

It also showcases the IKEA food offer and room settings based on its learnings of ‘Life at Home’ in Hyderabadi families, especially those living with children. The display includes the bedroom, living area, kitchen and dining, play area among others. IKEA India sales manager Christian Kampe said “almost 1,000 products (at the upcoming store in Hyderabad) will be priced below Rs 200”.

“In India, IKEA currently has 50 suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and going forward we are looking at expanding this supply chain,” added Patrik.