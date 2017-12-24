Myntra bets on artificial intelligence, augmented reality to enhance user connect

Myntra is working on adding a feature on its app for consumers that can rate the user’s attire and eventually, help them don clothes that are in fashion.

New Delhi: Online fashion retailer Myntra is using futuristic technologies like data mining and artificial intelligence (AI) to help designers come up with patterns and styles that can boost sales for apparel makers.

The Flipkart-owned company has already tested this internally with its two in-house brands Moda Rapido and Here and Now which are powered by AI. These brands in Myntra’s private label portfolio have been receiving a great response from customers for their “machine-generated” designs. “The software uses data like designs and styles that are popular, cuts that customers prefer... it, then, comes up with designs on its own using AI that have been used by the two in-house brands,” Myntra chief products officer Ambarish Kenghe told PTI.

He added that Myntra is now looking at partnering with brands in India and other countries to licence the software. “Technology has been at the core of Myntra. We have huge amount of data available in terms of what people are looking for, what they are actually buying and what they aren’t,” he said.

Apart from using machines to come up with new designs, Myntra is also looking at using augmented reality (AR) to enhance connect with consumers.

“It uses the camera of the phone, figures out what you are wearing and then provides a rating. It is for the fashion-conscious audience who would want to wear the latest trends and be seen as fashionable,” Kenghe said.

Another cool feature is the use of augmented reality to make ‘talking t-shirts’ for its Roadster brand. On pointing at the (AR-enabled) t-shirt, the design almost comes to life. “We have a design where users can see various parts of a motorcycle’s engine. While its early and it will be sometime before the t-shirt hits the market, but we think there are a number of ways in which various brands can leverage this,” Kenghe said.

He added that all these innovations will also help Myntra in differentiating itself from other players. Fashion is one of the largest categories in the e- commerce industry and one of the fast growing as well.

Flipkart—which is locked in an intense battle with US-based Amazon for leadership in the Indian e-commerce market—had acquired Myntra in 2014 to strengthen its play in the fashion category. Myntra, in turn, acquired smaller rival Jabong last year to consolidate its position in the Indian market.