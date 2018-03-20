Tata Motors, Nissan to hike vehicle prices from April

Tata Motors said it will hike prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs60,000 from 1 April, and similarly, Nissan said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to 2% in India from next month. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi:Automakers Tata Motors and Nissan India on Tuesday announced they will increase the prices of their models from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

In a statement, Tata Motors said it would hike prices of its passenger vehicles (PV) by up to Rs60,000 from 1 April.

“The rising input costs, changing market conditions and various external economic factors, have compelled us to consider the price increase,” Tata Motors president, Passenger Vehicle Business, Mayank Pareek said.

He, however, said the company is optimistic of maintaining its growth trajectory in the coming year on the back of a “robust product portfolio like Tiago, Hexa, Tigor and Nexon”.

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles, from the Gen X Nano at a starting price of Rs2.28 lakh to premium SUV Hexa with price going up to Rs17.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Similarly, Nissan said it will increase prices of its vehicles, including products under the Datsun brand, by up to 2% in India from next month. Nissan currently sells three models—Micra, Sunny and Terrano—in India priced between Rs4.64 lakh and Rs14.46 lakh. Datsun models—GO, GO+ and redi-GO—are currently priced between Rs2.49 lakh and Rs5.12 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

“Due to rising input costs, we will be increasing the price of our Nissan and Datsun cars with effect from 1 April, 2018. We are confident that our cars will continue to offer excellent value and choice to our customers,” Nissan Motor India managing director Jerome Saigot said.

Last week, German luxury carmaker Audi had announced price hike in the range of Rs1-9 lakh, effective 1 April, to pass on the impact of increased customs duty in the Budget.