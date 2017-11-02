 SBI cuts interest rates for home, auto loans by 5 basis points - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 09 53 AM IST

SBI cuts interest rates for home, auto loans by 5 basis points

Reuters
The State Bank of India (SBI) said it has reduced interest rates for retail loans in order to boost lending. Phot: Mint

India’s largest state-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) said it has reduced interest rates for retail loans in order to boost lending.‍​

The bank has cut the interest rate on home loans by 5 basis points (bps) to 8.30% per annum—the lowest rate for home loans in the market. The new rate is effective 1 November.

The auto loans with the bank are now offered at 8.70% per annum from 8.75% previously.

At 9.40am, the shares of SBI were trading 1.02% lower at Rs316.55 on the BSE, while the Sensex was flat at 33,599.69 points.

First Published: Thu, Nov 02 2017. 09 53 AM IST
