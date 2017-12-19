Okinawa launches electric scooter in India, plans electric bike in 2 months

Okinawa Autotech’s Praise, its second electric scooter in India, has a range of around 170-200 km on a single charge and can attain a top speed of 75 km per hour.

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech plans to introduce an electric bike in a couple of months as part of its plans to scale up operations in the country. Okinawa Autotech, which on Tuesday launched its second electric scooter Praise priced at Rs59,889, has set a target of selling 50,000 units in the next fiscal.

Its first electric scooter Pride was launched in January 2017.

Okinawa Autotech plans sell 5,000 electric scooters in 2017-18.

“We plan to launch an electric motorcycle in couple of months. We may follow it with another model later,” said Okinawa Autotech MD Jeetender Sharma.

The company also plans to come up with a new manufacturing plant in the next couple of years. “We have tentatively shortlisted some locations and depending upon the market we plan to establish a second plant,” Sharma said. Okinawa Autotech currently has a plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, with an installed capacity of 90,000 units per annum.

Commenting on the new product Praise, Sharma said the model has a range of around 170-200 km on a single charge and can attain a top speed of 75 km per hour. It also comes with a boot capacity of 19.5 litres and various features like disc brakes, mobile charging point, alloy wheels and different driving modes.