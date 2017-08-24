Jio Phone pre-booking rush crashes Reliance Jio website

The Jio Phone pre-booking started on Thursday for a booking amount of Rs 500 at Reliance Jio stores, the website www.jio.com and Reliance Retail outlets.

New Delhi: The website of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, www.jio.com, crashed after pre-booking for the “effectively free” Jio Phone started on Thursday evening.

The website displayed “Content Server Error” around 5.30pm.

While the Jio Phone pre-booking figure could not be ascertained officially, rush of people was seen at some Reliance Jio stores surveyed in Delhi.

A store in central Delhi claimed to have booked about 100 units of the Jio Phone in offline mode within 15-20 minutes. However, the rush was not as heavy as was seen at the time of Reliance Jio SIM purchase when the company started its trial services last year.

Reliance Retail has started the pre-booking of Jio Phone though its stores, franchisees, the Reliance Jio website and application against refundable booking amount of Rs 500. The customers will be required to pay another Rs 1,000 at the time of delivery of the phone in September. The entire Rs 1,500 will be refunded to the buyer after 36 months on returning the phone.

As per the specifications available at Jio Store, the Jio Phone has a 2 MP rear camera, VGA camera on the front, 4 GB internal storage which can be expanded to 128 GB with help of memory card and 2000 mAh battery.

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that voice calling for customers of the Jio Phone would always be free and they would get unlimited data for a month against payment of Rs 153.

Reliance Jio has also announced a weekly plan for Rs 53 and a two-day plan for Rs 23 for unlimited data access.

The Jio Phone, which can be operated by speaking out instructions to dial, type messages and the like will come with preloaded Jio apps for messaging and entertainment. The phone can be connected with television sets for watching live TV using the Jio TV app. The phone will also include some of the popular instant messaging and social networking apps, the channel partner said.