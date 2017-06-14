| E-Paper
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 08 52 PM IST

Telcos can carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit to GST: finance ministry

The revenue department amends the Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004, to enable telcos to carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit under the GST

PTI
The permission to carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit to the GST regime brings a major relief to telecom operators who are battling high debt. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Wednesday said telecom companies will be permitted to carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit to the goods and services tax (GST) regime, giving a major relief to the operators already battling high debt.

The revenue department through a notification has amended the Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004, to enable service recipients to carry forward such unavailed credit of Service Tax under the GST regime.

“As a result, telecom service providers who have been allotted spectrum in auction conducted in 2016 and have already availed one-third credit in respect of Service Tax paid by them, during 2016-17, would be eligible to take the remaining two-thirds credit pertaining to 2016-17 in the GST regime,” a finance ministry statement said.

The government proposes to roll out the GST from 1 July. GST will subsume excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies.

Topics: GST Cenvat service tax telcos goods and services tax

    First Published: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 08 52 PM IST