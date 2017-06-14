Telcos can carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit to GST: finance ministry

The permission to carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit to the GST regime brings a major relief to telecom operators who are battling high debt. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Wednesday said telecom companies will be permitted to carry forward unavailed Cenvat credit to the goods and services tax (GST) regime, giving a major relief to the operators already battling high debt.

The revenue department through a notification has amended the Cenvat Credit Rules, 2004, to enable service recipients to carry forward such unavailed credit of Service Tax under the GST regime.

“As a result, telecom service providers who have been allotted spectrum in auction conducted in 2016 and have already availed one-third credit in respect of Service Tax paid by them, during 2016-17, would be eligible to take the remaining two-thirds credit pertaining to 2016-17 in the GST regime,” a finance ministry statement said.

The government proposes to roll out the GST from 1 July. GST will subsume excise, service tax, VAT and other local levies.