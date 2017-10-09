Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India
Indian Oil is willing to buy state-owned GAIL or Oil India, says company’s head of finance A.K. Sharma
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company’s head of finance A.K.Sharma, said on Monday
Indian Oil also plans to open offices in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 4-6 months, Sharma told reporters at the India Energy Forum by Ceraweek in New Delhi. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 02 10 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share