Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India

Indian Oil also plans to open offices in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 4-6 months. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company’s head of finance A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil also plans to open offices in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 4-6 months, Sharma told reporters at the India Energy Forum by Ceraweek in New Delhi. Reuters