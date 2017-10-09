Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 02 32 PM IST

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India

Indian Oil is willing to buy state-owned GAIL or Oil India, says company’s head of finance A.K. Sharma
Nidhi VermaPromit MukherjeeNeha Dasgupta
Indian Oil also plans to open offices in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 4-6 months. Photo: Reuters
Indian Oil also plans to open offices in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 4-6 months. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company’s head of finance A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

Indian Oil also plans to open offices in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 4-6 months, Sharma told reporters at the India Energy Forum by Ceraweek in New Delhi. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Oct 09 2017. 02 10 PM IST
Topics: Indian Oil GAIL Oil India AK Sharma India Energy Forum

