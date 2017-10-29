Niti Aayog to finalize National Energy Policy soon: Official

Niti Aayog has finalized the bill for National Medical Commission, which aims to replace the Medical Council of India, and has sent it to the Cabinet. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Government think-tank Niti Aayog will soon finalize the National Energy Policy (NEP) and take it to the Union cabinet, a top official said.

Niti Aayog had released the draft National Energy Policy in June this year. “We will finalize the National Energy Policy in the next 10 days and will send it to the cabinet,” the official said.

In its draft report, the government think tank has said that India’s energy demand is likely to soar around three times by 2040, leading to increase in overall primary energy imports. It had also made a case for a single regulator to govern India’s energy market to make ‘India’s economy energy ready’ by the year 2040.

Another senior Niti Aayog official said the think tank has finalized National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2016 and has sent it to the Cabinet.

Last year, a high-level committee, headed by then Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, looked into the issue of poor regulation of medical education by Medical Council of India and had proposed replacing the body with the National Medical Commission.